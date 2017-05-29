Get Xiaomi YI Dashcam for just $46.99!

The market is full of car cameras or dashcams but it’s not that easy to choose the right one if you don’t want to spend hundreds for it. Xiaomi dash-cam is a great camera and you can now get it for just $46.99, which sounds like a great deal.

One of the key features is a 2.7” display, which works as a viewfinder. Also, the physical control buttons to help you navigate through the menu.

A camera has a g-sensor (shock sensor). If you hit it (e.g. a car accident), the red indicator shows that the camera saves a separate file of 20 secs. (10 secs before, 10 secs after the g-sensor was activated). You can also record this separate file by clicking a red record button.

The dashcam has 165 degrees wide-angle lens with a f/1.8 aperture to assure a good low-light image quality. You can shoot videos at the maximum resolution of 1296P, which is above full-HD at 30 fps. Of course, you can switch to 60fps but you will lose a little bit of detail.

