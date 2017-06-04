The 6GB RAM ZUK Edge Gets A Huge Price Cut, Down To ¥1799 (~$264)

Lenovo’s ZUK may have been a short-lived brand but during that period, it made a name as one of the cheapest flagship brands in the market. The last phone to come out of its factory is the ZUK Edge and there are still a number of stores that have it in stock. Jingdong Mall is an example and there is a huge discount available.

The ZUK Edge has a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass with an 86.4% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The rear camera is a 13MP sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and a 1.34 µm pixel size and the front camera is an 8MP f/2.2 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size. The ZUK Edge run Android 7.0 out of the box and has a fingerprint scanner under its home button. Its 3100mAh battery is non-removable but supports Quick Charge 3.0.

READ MORE: ZUK Z2 Review after 1 year – The Best Budget Smartphone for $180?

When it launched, the ZUK Edge was priced at 2,299 Yuan (~$338) for the 4GB RAM variant and 2,499 Yuan (~$367) for the 6GB model. Right now, JD.com (Jingdong mall) has the white 6GB RAM variant for ¥1799 (~$264). That’s almost $75 off.

There is currently no Snapdragon 821 phone with 6GB of RAM priced under $300 neither is there one that has support for LTE bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 20. If you are interested, you can pick up a unit here.

(Source)

