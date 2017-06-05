Redmi Note 4X Gets New Blue Variant, Sports 4GB of RAM, 64GB ROM & SD 625

Xiaomi already has us confused with the multiple variants of the Redmi 4 and Redmi Note 4 Series. In spite of the high number of phones, Xiaomi still isn’t done and has released a new Redmi Note 4X model.

The new Redmi Note 4X sports a new light blue coating on the back but retains the white front like the Champagne Gold and Cherry Powder variants. However, the new color isn’t the only new feature.

If you recollect, when Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 4X, it promised there was going to be a high end-version. The high-end version launched later with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage but swapped the Snapdragon 625 chip for a Helio X20 processor.

Quite a number of people were outraged since it was basically the the same as the high end version of the Redmi Note 4. The new blue variant now comes with the extra RAM and storage and brings back the much-loved Snapdragon 625 chip.

The new variant isn’t yet on the official Xiaomi website but it is available on JD.com for ¥1399 (~$206).There is also a Xiaomi store on AliExpress that has it for $219.99.

Depending on the size of your wallet, there is a Redmi Note 4X for you. There is the 3GB RAM + 16GB model for ¥799 (~$117) and the 3GB RAM + 32GB model for ¥999 (~$147). You can also decide to get an extra GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for ¥1299(~$191) or ¥1399 (~$206) depending on if you want a Helio X20 or Snapdragon processor.

