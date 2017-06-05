LG X500 Launched with 4,500mAh Mammoth Battery, 13MP Cam, and $285 Pricing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LG has introduced a new smartphone called LG X500. It is said to be Korean edition of the LG X Power2 that was announced in February this year through the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 event. The LG x power 2 came with a massive battery of 4,500mAh capacity. The LG X500 also features a same-sized mammoth battery.

The LG X500 has a 5.5-inch screen that produces a HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. It features a LED enabled 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel wide angle lens with LED flash for snapping selfies. Its 4,500mAh battery can gain to 50 percent by charging it only for 30 minutes. The company claims users can enjoy watching videos for 20 hours without charging.

It is priced at 319,000 KRW (~$285) and it will be in South Korea through its three leading carriers starting from June 9. SK Telecom users will be coming with LG X500 with model number LGM-X320S and KT users will be getting LG X500 with model number LGM-X320K. And, the LGM-X320L model will be coming to LG U+ users. It would be selling in color choices like Navy Blue and Gold.

Since it is a Korean variant of X Power2, it could be driven by MediaTek MT6750 SoC. The SoC will be coupled with 2 GB of RAM. It will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The X Power 2 has an internal storage of 16 GB, but the X500 may include a huge battery of 32 GB.

The X Power 2 is now available in North America and it will be coming to select markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America soon. The price and availability for these markets will be confirmed in due course.

LG is speculated to release new variants of LG G6 in the home country. These models are dubbed as LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro. Priced at 999,000 KRW (~$895), G6 Plus is expected to come with 128 GB storage and wireless charging. The G6 Pro will be a cheaper variant with 32 GB storage. It is expected to cost 790,000 KRW (~$707).

