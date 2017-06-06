Apple HomePod Launched: It’s the New Smart Speaker & Musicologist Built to Reinvent Home Music Experience

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apple has launched the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017. Also, it has also introduced a new music-based smart speaker called HomePod built to deliver topnotch audio experience.

Apple HomePod Features

The size of the HomePod is less than 7 inches, but it is packed with a seven-tweeter system at its bottom and at the top is a 4-inch woofer with auto bass EQ designed by Apple. it is equipped six microphones to recognize voice even the music is playing at high volume. The entire speaker system is powered by Apple A8, the same chipset that is present under the hood of iPhone 6. It is very easy to setup a HomePod as it only requires the user to hold the iPhone close to the HomePod and it is smart enough to detect it and start playing music.

With spatial awareness onboard, the Apple HomePod can automatically detect the spaces and features of the room where it is placed and accordingly it can adjust the sound and deliver optimized sound output. If two HomePods are kept in the same room, both the devices can detect each other and function together to deliver the best sound experience without any ads.

The Apple A8’s prowess is coupled with Siri AI which transforms HomePod into a smart speaker system. The HomePod is integrated with Apple Music which makes it possible to listen to wide array of 40 million songs from its library. Siri can serve as a musicologist for music lovers as it can quick provide answers to questions like “Who is singing this song?” and “Who is playing the drums in this song?”

With Siri intelligence, the HomePod offers various features such as listening to news, unit conversions, setting reminders, send messages, control other smart devices, weather updates and more. When the HomePod users is not at home, he/she can use the Home app on an iPhone or iPad and access its features remotely.

Apple HomePod Price, Availability

As far as availability of Apple HomePod is concerned, it will be available in December starting with regions like the U.S, the U.K. and Australia. More countries will be added later on. It will be priced at $349 and will be available in color choices like White and Space Gray. The HomePod is compatible with iDevices running on iOS 11 and iPhone 5s and above.

