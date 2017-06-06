Nubia Z17’s First Sale Sees 10K Units Sold In Just 51 Seconds

ZTE’s elite brand Nubia launched the Z17 flagship on June 1 with the first sale slated to hold on June 6 on Jingdong as well as on Nubia’s official store. The Nubia Z17 did indeed go on sale today as schedule and the record of the sales from Jingdong indicate that the Z17 was sold out in record time and quantity. Jingdong says it sold 10K units of the Z17 in just 51 seconds. That isn’t all, the Nubia flagship only needed four minutes before breaking Jingdong’s single product first sales figure in the mobile phone category.

The Z17’s sales performance isn’t much of a surprise considering the strong specs lineup it launched with. The Nubia Z17 is perhaps the most spectacular Snapdragon 835-powered smartphone around presently as a result of the massive 8GB RAM it features on its topmost model. That makes it one of the first smartphones in the world to feature such, second only to the Zenfone AR. The Z17 is also the first device to utilise Qualcomm’s latest Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology even though users won’t get a supported charger for now. The flagship device also packs a dual camera setup at the rear which is a telephoto and wide angle lenses. The flagship also has waterproof properties.

Another quality that may have triggered the record sales the Nubia Z17 achieved may be its competitive price tag. The 6GB + 64GB Z17 version retails at 2799 Yuan ($411) while the 6GB + 128GB variant retails at 3399 Yuan ($500). Surprisingly, the topmost 8GB + 128GB variant costs just 3999 Yuan ($587). This price makes the Z17 well positioned to take on the Xiaomi Mi 6. The next round of sales would commence on June 12 at 10 AM (CST).

(source)

