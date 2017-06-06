Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Phablet Reaches Malaysia Within Weeks After Launch

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 was unveiled on May 25 to replace the last year’s MI Max 2. Since its launch, the Xiaomi phablet has been only available in the home country of China. However, within weeks of its official announcing, the Mi Max 2 has landed in Malaysia with a pricing of RM 1,499 (~$350) with GST included for the 64 GB model.

A Malaysian retailer, DirectD has listed the 64 GB Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in gold color. The Mi Max 2 was also announced in 128 GB storage options which is not listed on the Malaysian retailer site.

The Xiaomi Mi Max comes with a 6.44-inch full HD display that produces a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels and is powered by Snapdragon 625 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It comes in two storage choices of 64 GB and 128 GB. The phablet comes preloaded with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with MIUI 8.2 overlaid on it. It also includes a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C slot and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner.

For photography, Xiaomi has included a stellar 12-megpaixel Sony IMX386 sensor which features large pixels that measure 1.25 microns. It’s the same camera sensor available on Mi 6. The camera is capable of shooting high quality photos in low light conditions. It features an 85-degree wide angle 5-megapixel selfie camera. Here is a comparison camera shots taken from Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and the dual rear cameras of Mi 6.

The phablet is also equipped with stereo speakers. It is powered by 5,300mAh battery that is coupled with Quick Charge 3.0. In China, its 64 GB and 128 GB models are respectively priced at 1,699 Yuan (`$250) and 1,999 Yuan (~$294). Speculations are rife that it would be arriving on July 23 in India.

