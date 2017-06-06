Xiaomi Mi 5C Gets Official Price Cut For Just A Day

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi announced its new chip, the Surge S1 this year and the first phone to be powered by it is the Xiaomi Mi 5C. Initially priced at ¥1499 (∼$220), the Mi 5C has now gotten an official price cut….that lasts just one day.

The Mi 5C will now sell for ¥1299 (∼$190) before returning to its old price. The price cut is for the on going 618 promotion. So what does a $190 phone have to offer?

Like the name says, the Mi 5C is similar to the Mi 5. It has the same display size and resolution, and shares the same fingerprint scanner design and location. However, that is more or less where the similarities end.

There is 3GB of RAM on board and 64GB of storage with no support for expansion. Its octa-core processor is clocked at 2.2GHz and it has a Mali-T860MP4 GPU. The main camera is a 12MP f/2.2 sensor from OmniVision that takes pretty impressive shots. You also get a 8MP shooter in front.

The Mi 5C has a small 2860mAh battery but supports fast charging. There is dual SIM support, a USB Type-C port andit runs Android 7.1 out of the box.

