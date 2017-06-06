Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch, 12.9-inch Featuring with Topnotch Screens, Apple A10X Fusion, iOS 11 Officially Announced

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

At the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, Apple has finally unveiled the all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro to replace the 2016’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro. It has also announced a refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro as a successor for the original version that was launched in 2015.

10.5-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Specifications and Features

Apple has managed to include a 10.5-inch screen into the same form factor of a 9.7-inch iPad Pro by cutting down on the bezels by 40 percent. The weight of the tablet is only 1 pound. The new 10.5-inch and the refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pros come with True Tone screens that can automatically adjust the temperature of the color on the basis of lighting conditions.

The displays also offer a maximum refresh rate of 120 GHz which means users can take advantage of smooth scrolling and responsiveness along with 20ms latency for Apple Pencil. The ProMotion feature enhances display quality by consuming less power and automatically adjusts the refresh rate. Other features of the display include wide color gamut with HDR video support, ultralow reflectivity and 600 nits brightness.

The new iPad Pros are fueled by Apple A10X Fusion chipset that features a hexa-core processor which includes three high-performance cores and three high-efficiency cores. It also includes a 12-core graphics that delivers 40 percent better graphics performance than Apple A9X. The new iPad Pros can deliver a battery performance of up 10 hours along with fast charging support.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro also feature the same 12-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture rear-facing camera sensor that is available on the backside of iPhone 7. It carries features like Optical Image Stabilization, quad-LED true tone flash, and 4K video shooting support. It has a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.

The new iPad Pros are also fitted with quad-speaker audio system. For connectivity, the two devices offer features like embedded Apple SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and LTE Advanced. The Touch ID sensors on both devices can be not only used for unlocking but also for authenticating transactions on Apple’s online stores

The all new iOS 11 comes preloaded on the new iPad Pros. It brings a plethora of new features such as a full-sized onscreen keyboard, a customizable dock that gives access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, a enhanced multi-tasking, revamped app switcher, a new Files app that gives access to iCloud Drive, Dropbox and other online storages, a new drop-and-drop feature between apps and a document scanner for scanning single or multiple documents. The Apple Pencil supports inline drawing, PDF annotation, drawing on screenshots, Instant Markup support for easily signing on documents, and a simple tap on the Lock Screen launches the Notes app instantly.

Storage Variant Pricing and Availability

The 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro color variants include Silver, Space Gray, Gold and Rose Gold. The Wi-Fi only 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 64 GB storage is priced at $649. Its Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at $779. The Wi-Fi only variants of 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants are respectively priced at $749 and $849.

The Wi-Fi only 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64 GB storage is priced at $799. Its Wi-Fi + Cellular model is priced at $929. The Wi-Fi only 256 GB and 512 GB variants are respectively priced at $899 and $1,099. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in colors like Silver, Space Gray and Gold.

The new iPad Pros are available from online stores and authorized resellers of Apple in the U.S. and other countries like Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. Countries like India, Turkey and UAE will be receiving the new iPad Pros later this month followed by Brazil, Mexico and South Korea in July.

The Apple Pencil is priced $99 and Charcoal Gray Smart Keyboard for 10.5-inch iPad Pro costs $159. The Smart Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro is priced at $169. Apple is also new Leather Sleeve, Apple Pencil cases, and Smart Covers for the new iPad Pros.

