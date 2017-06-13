Nokia 3, 5 & 6 Make Their Grand Entry into India: Pricing & Availability

HMD Global Oy’s Nokia has made its foray further deep into the Asian market with the launch of its three new smartphone models in India. The mid-range Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were all unveiled Tuesday in India and comes not too long after the new Nokia 3310 was announced for India. Nokia also disclosed during the event that from henceforth, all Nokia phones would be manufactured in India.

The Nokia 6 which is the most expensive of the trio will be the only model that would be sold online. The Nokia 6 will be exclusively sold via Amazon India while the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 will be on sale offline via various retailers. As for the prices, the Nokia 6 comes with a price of Rs. 14,999 ($233) and will go on sale from July 14. Pre-orders are already being accepted and there’s even a Rs. 1000 discount for customers who pre-order using their Amazon Pay wallet before the registration period is over.

On the other hand, the Nokia 3 happens to be the cheapest, priced at Rs. 9499 ($147) while the Nokia 5 will sell for Rs. 12,899 ($200) in India. The two models (Nokia 3 & 5) will be sold via offline sales channels only. Despite being manufactured in India, the prices of all three Nokia phones seem to be on par with that of Europe and China.

Here is a summary of the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 respective specifications.

Nokia 3

Nokia 3 comes with a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3GHZ with 2GB RAM and Android 7 out of the box. There will be 16GB of internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via MicroSD. The display is of 5-inches with 720p resolution. At the back, the phone comes with an 8MP AF camera with 1.12um sensor and f/2.0 aperture with LED flash. The front camera is also an 8MP sensor with 84 degrees wide angle lens and display flash. Further, there is a non-removable 2650mAh battery on board along with NFC, USB OTG and Cat. 4 LTE support.

There are four color options for the Nokia 3 — Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White.

Nokia 5

The Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch HD display with 2.5D glass and Snapdragon 430 chip. There is 2GB of RAM on board, 16GB of expandable storage up to 128GB and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. For the camera, the phone comes with a 13MP sensor (1.12um, f/2.0) with PDAF and dual tone flash. Up front, the phone has an 8MP shooter with 84 degrees wide angle lens. The phone also supports NFC and features a 3000mAh battery. There are four colour options; Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black and the unique Copper.

Nokia 6

The Nokia 6 is the top model, though a mid-ranger but it packs a Full HD 5.5-inch 1080p display, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos certification, Snapdragon 430 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB storage and Android Nougat 7.1.1.

