Huawei Honor 9 Records Almost 4 Million Registrations Ahead of First Sale Tomorrow

The Honor 9 is the latest device from Huawei’s sub-brand. Unveiled this week, the new flagship improves upon the favorite features of its predecessor and brings some new features of its own.

Set to go on sale tomorrow, report reaching us says pre-order registrations for the Honor 9 is nearly 4 million. Huawei’s VMall is said to have received 2.83 million registrations; Jingdong Mall (JD.com) puts its own figures at 620,000; and Suning Tesco has recorded bookings of 320,000.

Sum them up and that is 3.77 million registrations in four days. The figure is said to even exclude some other online shops. It remains to be seen if there is enough stock tomorrow.

The Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch FHD display and is powered by the Kirin 960 chip. That is the same processor in the Huawei Mate 9, P10 and P10 Plus. There is a high-end version with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage and a base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The Honor 9 has a 3D glass back that houses dual cameras (20MP + 12MP) and a laser focus module and LED flash. A fingerprint scanner sits beneath the home button and there is an audio jack and an IR blaster. Powering the phone is a 3200mAh battery that charges via a USB Type-C port.

The Honor 9 starts at ¥2299 (∼$338) for the 4GB version, moves to ¥2699 (∼$397) for the 6GB +64GB model and stops at ¥2999 (∼$441) for the 6GB + 128GB version.

