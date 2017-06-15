Mijia Announces The Mini J Retro Mini Refrigerator for ¥999 (~$147)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Mijia has announced a new crowdfunding product and like we predicted, it is indeed a refrigerator. The Mini J Retro Mini Refrigerator was announced this morning and wears a ¥999 (~$147) price tag.

The refrigerator is made by the same company behind the Mini J smart washing machine announced almost year ago. It has a retro design and a white glossy surface. The door is said to have a mirror-like finish but there are no images showing how reflective it is.

The Mini J Retro Mini Refrigerator has 2 main compartments. There is a 13L compartment that serves as small freezer and a 108L main compartment with 2 shelves and a vegetable/fruit box. You can also store drinks and fruits on the shelves beside the door.

The refrigerator measures 543 × 615 × 978 mm and weighs 31kg. That’s a small footprint which means it won’t take up much space even if you live in a small apartment. It is also pretty quiet as its compressor has a 38 decibel noise level.

The Mini J Retro Mini Refrigerator is expected to ship by July 10 with a ¥999 price tag (~$147).

