Moto Z2 Surfaces on AnTuTu: Packs Snapdragon 835, QHD Display & 4GB RAM

The Moto Z2 is expected to launch on June 27 judging from the teaser poster released recently. We believe it is the Z2 because that’s the phone the lady is holding in the poster.

Some think its the Moto X4 because it has dual cameras too and the lady does a good job covering the place where the Moto Mod pins are. However, if you zoom in closer, you will see the LED flash is below the sensors. For the Moto X4, the led flash is above its dual sensors and the video below is proof.

The Moto Z2 has been spotted on AnTuTu ahead of its launch and the benchmarking site has revealed some of its features.

The Moto Z2 is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835. The GPU is the Adreno 540 and the screen resolution is put at 1440 × 2560 (Quad HD).

AnTutu has revealed the camera specifications too. There is a 5MP up in front and one of the rear cameras is a 12MP sensor. RAM remains 4GB like last year’s model and built-in storage is 64GB.

AnTuTu says the Moto Z2’s score reaches 170,000, making it on par with that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Moto Z2 will launch on June 27 at 19:00.

