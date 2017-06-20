Xiaomi Mi Note 2 Gets Official Price Cut

The Mi Note 3 is already in the pipeline and it is fair if you are holding off buying a new phone because of it. For those who are not crazy about using the phone with the latest features, but want a device that can still hold its own, then the Mi Note 2 is a great choice.

For the 618 promotion, Xiaomi announced a ¥200 reduction off the price of the Global Version bringing it down to ¥3299 ($483). Now that the festival is over, it has announced a ¥300 price cut for the base version with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. This brings the price to ¥2499 (~$366).

As at the time of writing, the price change has not been effected on the official site. But if you head to JD.com, it is already available at that price. There is no info as to the duration of the price cut but you should hurry if you are interested in picking it up.

The Mi Note 2 has a 5.7-inch dual curved OLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 821 chipset, and the base version has 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. There is a 22.56MP rear camera and an 8MP autofocus front facing camera.

The Mi Note 2 has a 4070mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. There is NFC, a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Hi-Fi audio chip, and an audio jack.

