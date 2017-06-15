Xiaomi to Soon Open Mi Home Store in Greece

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi is expanding its business at a steady pace. Now, it has entered Greece as it is soon going to open its first offline store in the country. The Chinese firm has teamed up with a local firm called InfoQuest Technologies to begin its first Mi Home store in Athens

At present, the company is in search of tech consultants for the upcoming store through a job-seeking website Kariera.gr. Xiaomi’s official distributor is currently looking for a full-time saleswoman or salesman, a part-time sales assistant and service support. Ideal candidates who can work Xiaomi’s new store would be someone who loves the products and technology of the company.

The new Xiaomi Mi Home store in Greece will not only sell smartphones, but also other Xiaomi devices such as drones, smart lamps, cooking appliances, bicycles and more. The arrival of Xiaomi in Greece indicates that the Chinese firm will soon expand its business across other European nations. The Mi Home store in Greece is expected to open in October this year.

In May, Xiaomi had held its first event in Mexico and eventually began the sale of Redmi Note 4 and Redmi smartphones. These phones are available both online and offline. Also in May, the Chinese firm also began its first Mi Home store in Bengaluru, India.

Xiaomi phones are highly popular in India. The Xiaomi Mi 5 flagship may not have contributed much in the impressive sales of the company, but the mid-range smartphones such as Redmi Note, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 3 and Redmi 3S have achieved tremendous popularity in the country. On May 20, Xiaomi could generate Rs. 5 crores (~$775K) revenue in 12 hours from its offline store in Bengaluru as over 10,000 Xiaomi fans from more than 10 Indian states arrived at the store to achieve the milestone for company. Also, Xiaomi India could sell half a million phones in 72 hours during the recent festive sales.

The company is looking forward to launch stores in popular metro cities of India such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Xiaomi India’s Vice President, Manu Kumar Jain has said that the company aims to build 100 Mi Home stores all over India in the next two years.

