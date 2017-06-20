Watch the OnePlus 5 Live Stream Here, Starting in 3 Hours

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

We are just 3 hours away from the launch of the OnePlus 5, which has been greatly anticipated by smartphone enthusiasts all around the globe. We have heard some very good things about the phone, like the dual cameras that are being developed in partnership with DXO Labs and the display with support for DCI-P3 Color space. The specs are going to be top notch, with Snapdragon 835 inside and 8GB of RAM. In fact, you should check out our OnePlus 5 rumor roundup article to get a good idea as to what to expect from the upcoming flagship.

But before that note that the company will be live streaming the event on youtube and you have the option of keeping a reminder for the same on the YouTube page itself. The event is scheduled to start at 12 PM New York / 5 PM London / 7 PM Moscow / 9.30 PM New Delhi / 2 AM Syndey.

So, you have roughly 3 hours left for the event to kick off. Stay tuned to gizmochina as we bring you more updates on the OnePlus 5.

