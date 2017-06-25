Full List of Meizu Devices Getting Android Nougat Released

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

They say “better late than never” and that is exactly what Meizu is doing with the Nougat update for its devices. Just as we eagerly anticipate the final unveiling of Android O, the Chinese company has released a list of devices getting Android Nougat.

If you own any of the following devices, you may want to do a happy dance at the end of this post: Pro 6 Plus, Pro 6, Pro 6s, Pro 5, MX6, M5 Note, M3 Note, and M3 Max.

Meizu says owners of any of these devices will be able to register for the open beta program from today till July 2. Update itself will begin rolling out to devices on the 10th of July.

The update will be in three batches: first batch will receive the update on July 10, the second batch on July 17, and the final batch on July 31.

Meizu has been working on making its Flyme OS available for other phones like te ZUK Edge and the OnePlus 3T.

(Source)

