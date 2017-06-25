The VKWorld Z3310 Arrives Next Week for $25

A few weeks ago, we reported that smartphone maker, VKWorld has a Nokia 3310 (2017) clone in the works. News, reaching us today lets us know that the VKWorld Z3310 will go on sale next week for just $25. That’s less than half the price of the Nokia 3310 (2017).

The VKWorld Z3310 will have a 2.4-inch 240 x 320 display protected by a 3D water-drop glass. There is a 2MP super clear camera with flash and another LED at the top for seeing in the dark.

It will also come with a FM radio that can work without plugging in earphones. A Class K amplifier helps pump out sounds at a high volume. VKWorld is shipping the Z3310 with a 1450mAh battery which is larger than that of the Nokia 3310 (1200mAh) and should last 2 weeks on standby. The phone will also have 20 built-in languages.

VKWorld claims their phone is 95% similar to the original, so that should mean its better than the cheap knock-offs sold on the streets. Price is just $25!

