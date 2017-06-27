Kirin 970 Details Revealed: Q3 Release, Enhanced GPU, Debut on Mate 10

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei‘s Hisilicon Kirin 970 next-generation chip has been the subject of a couple of rumours concerning the configuration, production and release. The chip is said to utilise the TSCM 10nm manufacturing process and was said to have experienced some problems in the 10nm wafers production that could have slowed down its arrival time but that was averted. Since then, it has been one rumour or the other about the configuration with no authentic word on the release time frame.

Well-known industry analyst Pan Jiutang has now released some more details of the next-gen Huawei chip, stating that the chip would be come with enhanced GPU, apparently over that of Kirin 960 SoC.The Kirin 960 chip uses a Mali-G71 MP8 which when compared to rival Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Samsung Exynos 8895, the Kirin 960 in the GPU performance is slightly behind. Thus, there is the need for some enhancements in order to be on par with the latest flagship chips around.

The analyst also affirmed that it would be built on a 10nm process and also stated that Huawei will begin mass production of smartphones which would use the next-gen chip. He didn’t state the smartphone but he was likely referring to the Huawei Mate 10 which is widely acclaimed as the model that would use the new chip in line with recent Huawei tradition. The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to be released sometime in the second quarter of the year.

Earlier rumours further tip the Kirin 970 to pack an octa-core CPU comprised of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores, and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores. There are talks of higher Cortex-A75 cores onboard the SoC. The next-gen flagship chipset is also revealed to have a maximum clock frequency of between 2.8GHz – 3.0GHz. In addition, the Kirin 970 will be equipped with Cat. 12 LTE baseband and would come as Huawei’s first chip to use the 10nm process.

