Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Chipset is Official; Brings 25% CPU, GPU Performance, Better Battery Life

Qualcomm has today introduced a new family member to its Snapdragon 400 mobile platform – the all new Snapdragon 450. The new Snapdragon SoC has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 event. The Snapdragon 450 SoC is the successor of the Snapdragon 435 chipset that is present under the hood of some popular mid-rangers such as ZTE Blade V8, ZTE Nubia M2 Play, Xiaomi Redmi 4X (Redmi 4), and OPPO A57.

Snapdragon 450 Specifications

The Snapdragon 450 chipset is the first Snapdragon 400 series SoC to be built with 14nm FINFET manufacturing processor. The chipset is made for powering mid-range smartphones. It is an octa-core chipset featuring four Cortex A53 cores working 1.8 GHz and another set of four Cortex A53 cores gunning at 1.8 GHz. It includes Adreno 506 graphics which is also present inside Snapdragon 625.

It supports one 32-bit LPDDR3 RAM. Its dual ISP can support a pair of 13-megapixel camera sensors. It can support a max of 21-megapixel single camera. It can encode 1080p content and decode H.264 and HVEC media. For data connectivity, its Cat. 7 X9 LTE modem that makes use of 2x20MHz carrier aggregation. It supports USB 3.0 that brings support for Quick Charge 3.0.

Snapdragon 450 Features

The Snapdragon 450 chipset brings four major improvements:

Enhanced CPU and GPU Performance

The Snapdragon 450 offers 25 percent better computing performance than its predecessor. Also, it churns 25 percent increase in GPU performance than SD 435.

Better Battery Performance

The Snapdragon 450 brings up to four hours of extra battery usage time than Snapdragon 435. It consumes 30 percent less power while playing games. The support for Quick Charge 3.0 allows a Snapdragon 450 phone to charge from zero to 80 percent in around 35 minutes.

Camera and Multimedia

The Snapdragon 450 powered mid-range phones are capable of supporting real-time bokeh effect. It allows users to record 1080p (Full HD) videos at 60 fps. It also supports slow motion capture. The SD 450 chip supports 1,920 x 1,080 screens along with Hexagon DSP which brings improved performance for camera and multimedia.

Connectivity and USB

The Snapdragon 450 is the first Snapdragon 400 series chipset to feature Snapdragon X9 LTE modem that delivers 300 Mbps download speeds and 150 Mbps upload speeds. It supports wide range mobile networks through Snapdragon All Mode. It also carries support Wi-Fi 802.11ac along with MU-MIMO. It is also the first in Snapdragon 400 series to feature USB 3.0 for speedier data transfer.

The commercial sampling of Snapdragon 450 is pegged to begin in third quarter of 2017. Hence, the Snapdragon 450 enabled devices are expected to reach consumers by the end of 2017.

