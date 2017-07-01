Exclusive Images of iPhone 8 Cases Confirms Vertical Dual Rear Cameras

Today marks the beginning of the second half of 2017 and one of the devices set to launch in the second half is Apple’s iPhone 8. In the past few weeks we have seen various leaks from genuine sources confirm the design of the next Apple flagship. One major focus of these leaks is the design of the phone’s rear camera. Today we have exclusive photos confirming the new design.

These fresh leaks come in form of cases for the phone and were gotten from a factory that makes iPhone cases. The cases come in various designs and colors but one thing that is common to them is the cut out for the cameras, buttons and ports.

Apple is definitely sticking to dual rear cameras but will now switch to a vertical setup instead of the horizontal setup on the iPhone 7 Plus. The cameras will still be positioned at the left hand side though. Button placements and position of ports are still the same.

The images also shows the front of the phone as a full screen device. It is still unclear if Touch ID has been integrated beneath the display or placed under the power button.

