LG G6 Mini to Launch as LG Q6 with 18:9 Screen, 3 GB RAM, Single Camera

In April, the rumor mill had revealed leaked photos and specifications of the alleged LG G6 Mini. Evan Blass, a well-known leakster has tweeted that the alleged LG G6 Mini could be launching as LG Q6.

According to the above tweet from the leakster, an LG phone with model number LG Q6 has been recently spotted on FCC with a model number of M700. He claims that the phone would be coming with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be featuring a single camera of 13-megapixel and its chipset will be supported by 3 GB of RAM. The tweet carries a link to a tweet from Jon Rettinger (@Jon4Lakers) that carries a link of an LG G6 Mini article that was published in April.

This will be known as the LG Q6 (recently hit FCC under model number M700) — also 18.5:9, but with a single 13MP camera & 3GB RAM. https://t.co/JdSJi8e4wL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2017

Techno Buffalo that was first to reveal leaked specifications and plenty of pictures of smaller version of LG G6 had stated that the handset features a 5.4-inch screen that produces offers a screen-to-body ratio of under 80 percent. It would be supporting an aspect ratio of 18:9 like the LG G6’s 5.7-inch screen. The LG G6 offers a screen to body ratio of 78.6 percent.

There is no confirmation on whether the LG Q6 phone would be coming with the same specs as the LG G6. Hence, there is a possibility that it could feature the Snapdragon 821 SoC that is present under the hood of the LG G6 or it may be fueled by a mid-range processor.

The images showing the rear side of the phone suggest that it would be coming with dual rear cameras like the LG G6. However, Blass claims it will be coming with a single shooter of 13-megapixel. The rear side of the alleged LG G6 also featured a “G6” name at the bottom part, but the tipster states that it would be arriving as LG Q6. The leaked images reveal that the bottom side of the phone features a USB Type-C port and the topside has a 3.5mm jack. On the left edge are the volume controllers and a Power key.

As of this writing, there is no confirmation on when the South Korean company will be launching the LG Q6. It is likely that the phone would be aimed towards emerging markets and may not launch in the U.S.

