New Meizu Pro 7 Images Surfaces, Focuses on Dual Cameras & Secondary Display

The Meizu Pro 7 is shaping up to be an interesting device, thanks to its secondary display.

Initially we had thought the Pro 7’s secondary display was an e-ink type but a bunch of live images that appeared last week revealed its a smaller LCD display.

More live images have been posted on Weibo by @Digital Chat Station and this time we get a closer look at the dual rear cameras. Leaked specification details say the rear cameras are a combination of a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor and a 12MP IMX268. The former is the same sensor in the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and the Meizu MX6.

The cameras are positioned horizontally and sit above the secondary display. There is also a dual LED flash flanking it on the left. It is unknown what configuration Meizu will use for its dual cameras. We have seen more big manufacturers join the wide angle + telephoto lens train but if it is aiming for a superior low light performance, Huawei’s way may be the path it takes.

In addition to the picture focusing on the camera, a second one shows the secondary display in action. From the looks of it, there is a PAC-MAN-like game running on it. It appears, the display will not only show notifications but work like the primary one.

A third image shows a bunch of rear shells with cut-outs for the rear display and cameras. The shells come in blue, red, gold, rose gold and black. It is interesting to see Meizu is bringing new colors (red and blue) to its flagship line. They look good on the Blue Charm M5C, so they should look good on the Pro 7 too.

