OnePlus 5 128GB Out of Stock on Official Site But You Can Grab It on Giztop

The OnePlus 5 is selling fast. OnePlus says it is its fastest selling smartphone and Amazon India says it has set the record for a launch week sale. All these have been achieved even with a higher price.

OnePlus probably didn’t see this coming as the 8GB RAM version is now out of stock. If you head to the official OnePlus website, the 8GB RAM + 128GB version is said to ship in 4 weeks while the base variant (6GB RAM + 64GB version) ships immediately.

But you don’t have to wait for 4 weeks if you want the 8GB RAM version. Our online store, Giztop has it in stock and you can place your order and have it shipped to you anywhere in the world.

The good thing about the OnePlus 5 is that it has global band support, so you don’t have to worry about a version not working in your home country. The 8GB RAM version sells for $579 and is available in black. You can also pick up the 6GB RAM variant for $479.

