Microsoft Launches Rechargeable Modern Keyboard With A Hidden Fingerprint Scanner Priced At ¥988 ($145)

Microsoft today launched a new keyboard that comes with a hidden fingerprint scanner. The Modern Keyboard is aimed at those who own PCs that lack a biometric scanner.

The highlight of the Modern Keyboard is its fingerprint scanner but unlike other devices where the scanner is visible and in most cases separated from the rest of the keyboard, this one is hidden. The fingerprint scanner on the Microsoft Modern Keyboard is a dedicated button placed between the ALT and the MENU Key.

This position makes it easy to be ignored. All you have to do is press the button with the registered finger and your Windows PC unlocks.

The Modern Keyboard can be used either as a fully wireless keyboard or a wired one. It connects via Bluetooth 4.0 and above devices or 2.4 GHz wireless networks. Range is said to be 10 meters in an open space or 5 meters in an office environment. It also has a rechargeable battery that can last up to 4 months on a single charge.

You should also note that it only works with Windows 10 devices.

The keyboard has an aluminium frame and has a low profile design. If you like your work desk neat and simple, this is another reason to pick up the keyboard.

Microsoft new keyboard is priced at ¥988 ($145) or $129.99 if you live in the States. It is already on sale at Microsoft China’s official store and will be available on JD.com on July 11.

