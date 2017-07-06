Xiaomi Announces ¥99 Bluetooth Audio Receiver

Bluetooth audio receivers have been available for a while. Connect them to your analog device and you can begin to stream your audio files. Xiaomi announced its own bluetooth audio receiver today for a ¥99 (~$15).

We should have seen this coming seeing as they removed the audio jack on their new flagship, the Mi 6. Although the Mi 6 ships with a USB-C to 3.5mm audio adapter and there is a new Xiaomi Type-C earphones which costs 299 Yuan (~$43), the new bluetooth audio adapter is a cheaper and more convenient alternative for those who have invested in a number of 3.5mm headphones.

Xiaomi says the bluetooth audio receiver support Bluetooth 4.2 and comes with a 97mAh battery. The battery should last between 4 to 5 hours on a single charge and can be recharged via a micro USB port t the bottom.

There is a single physical key on one side to for power and pairing, and a plastic clip on the other to attach it to your garment. The 3.5mm audio port is at the top of the device.

The Xiaomi Bluetooth Audio receiver will go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 AM. It will be available on Lynx and will cost ¥99 (~$15).

(Source)

