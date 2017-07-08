Video Render Of Meizu Pro 7 & Pro 7 Plus Leaks Showing All Aspects

Meizu Pro 7 isn’t a new entrant into the news, the flagship has been the subject of dozens of leaks which has not only revealed its likely specifications but also gifted us with the possible renders of the device. One thing that has been consistent is the renders of the Pro 7 which has shown the device sporting both a front and rear display. The renders of the Pro 7 has once again leaked, this time around in a video clip that is the product of a collaboration between Twitter tipster OnLeaks and tech blog Compareraja.

The video seems to be an unofficial render produced using CAD gotten from Meizu’s factory. The 22-seconds clip shows the Pro 7 and its sibling, the Pro 7 Plus in 360 degrees, giving us a view of all aspects of the device. The video supports earlier claims that the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will only be different from each other in size, design-wise. While the Pro 7 Plus will come in at 5.7 inches in display size, the Pro 7 will have a 5.2-inch display.

Meizu Pro 7 is expected to be the first smartphone to launch with MedaTek’s Deca-core Helio X30 chip and that is almost confirmed. There are talks of a high-end model with 8GB of RAM and with the growing trend of 8GB RAM-packing flagships, that could become a reality. In addition, both the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are tipped to feature a 12MP Sony IMX386+Sony IMX286 sensors at the back. Successive render images have consistently captured the dual lens camera setup the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will come with. The front camera is said to have a 16MP sensor. The Pro 7 models will come clutching a Titanium alloy body and will have a ring flash with 10 LEDs at the back.

One interesting feature the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus are tipped to feature is the USB Type-C which will be a 24-pin USB connector system that would help both devices to become a host or a device. It can adopt either role depending on what is detected at the other end. These types of ports are called Dual-Role-Data (DRD). When two such devices are connected, the roles of a host or a device can be randomly assigned. A swap can be commanded from either device.

The Meizu Pro 7 Plus price was also leaked and should start at around $500 USD (around 3299 Yuan). The 6GB RAM+128GB storage version is expected to be priced at $550 (around 3599 Yuan). The topmost model with 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage is said to be priced at $580 (~3799 Yuan). On the other hand, the Pro 7 is tipped to start at $410 (~2799 Yuan) and that price is expected to go as high as $560 (~3299 Yuan) for the higher variant. Of course, these are all rumoured prices that could be nowhere near the final price the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will be launched with. Here’s the video below for your viewing pleasure.

