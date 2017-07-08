IFA 2017: Lenovo Schedules August 31 For Keynote Event

Lenovo has announced that its IFA 2017 keynote will hold on the 31st of August. IFA Berlin actually starts on the 1st of September and runs through to 6th but. it is not unusual to see manufacturers hold their product launches a day or two before it commences.

It is unclear what Lenovo will be announcing at the event but there are rumors of new products under the Yoga line. We are not so sure about any mobile phone for now but there is a chance some newly announced models will be on display. We might even be lucky to see some new Moto Mods too.

Some also say we may get new Lenovo branded phones. Although the Chinese giant keeps saying that it isn’t ditching Lenovo Mobile in favor of Motorola or Moto, recent activities have proved otherwise.

Motorola already has an event scheduled for July 25 and has started sending out press invites. The event will hold in New York and the bet is that it is for the Moto Z2 Force.

Apart from the Moto Z2, there is the Moto X4 and the Moto G5S and G5S Plus. Any or all three of these devices may launch alongside the Moto Z2 or be announced separately.

(Source)

