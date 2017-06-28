New Leak Reaffirms Meizu Pro 7’s Release Date

Only recently, we got a leak that hinted that the elusive Meizu Pro 7 will finally be launched on July 26 which is barely a month away but that is yet to be confirmed by the company. While we may still be sceptical about that date, a new leak from a popular tech blogger on Weibo has restated that the Pro 7 will indeed be launched along with the Pro 7 Plus on July 26. The tipster claims the rumour has over 95% accuracy, meaning the Pro 7 may actually make its debut towards the end of next month.

Already we have seen the real renders of the Pro 7 revealing both the front and the rear design, including the secondary e-ink display located at the rear. The flagship model is expected to feature a well-studded specs lineup in addition to the nice design it has been revealed to come with. Among the rumoured specification is an Helio X30 chip, a 5.5-inch display, mBack home button and fast charging technology.

The Meizu Pro 7 is expected to feature a dual camera setup which is tipped to be composed of a Sony IMX386 main sensor and a Sony IMX286 secondary sensor. This would make the Pro 7 Meizu’s first dual camera phone. There are rumours of an Exynos 8895-powered version coming also. Other specs include a 16MP front camera, 3.5mm audio jack as well as a USB Type-C port and more. Meizu will offload the full package next month, that is if the rumours of a July 26 launch turns out to be true. Nothing has officially been revealed in that regard as at this moment so don’t get your expectation too high.

