Get Wireless WiFi Repeater for just $9.49!

I’ve always looked for a great yet cheap solution that can extend the Wifi coverage in my apartment. You see, there are some dead Wifi spots and a little gadget like a Wifi extender helps a lot.

All you have to do is plug in this device into the wall outlet and keep it there, and the Wifi extender will do the job.

The device has max. LAN Data Rate of 300MBS, it supports the transmission frequency of 2.4GHz and supports IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n transmission standards.

You can now get this Wireless WiFi Repeater for just $9.49 from lightinthebox.com.

