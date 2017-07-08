Video Tutorial: How To Shoot With Ulefone Gemini Pro

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The dual-camera packing Ulefone Gemini Pro is not a new entrant into the market. The model has been around for a while so it is just apt that a tutorial is made that would serve as a quick guide to users who want to take photos with the phone. Ulefone has done just that with this set of YouTube videos showcasing How to efficiently use the cameras.

In case you don’t know, the Ulefone Gemini Pro packs dual 13MP Sony IMX258 cameras at the rear, with one of the cameras being a monochrome camera to capture details and the other sensor is a chromatic camera to record colours. With the combo, you could either add bokeh effects to pictures or snap monochrome photos. You can watch the videos to understand how to use the Gemini Pro camera setup. The video tutorials are all easy-to-follow, very useful and handy especially for new users. Ulefone also disclosed that they would make more tutorial videos as time goes on.

Apart from the dual-camera setup, the Ulefone Gemini Pro also offers some solid specs including a MediaTek Helio X27 deca-core processor clocked at 2.6 GHz, CNC processed metal unibody, 4GB RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, 5.5-inch FullHD display, front fingerprint scanner and Android 7.1.1 Nougat and more.

You could visit the Ulefone official website for more details. You can also grab the Gemini Pro from AliExpress for just $249.99 USD, Meanwhile, check out the video tutorials from below.

