Huawei P20 Moniker Trademarked; Reportedly Arriving with Kirin 960 Before 2017 End

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus flagship smartphones were unveiled a few months ago and the Chinese firm seems to be working on improved version of P10 Plus. Reliable sources have revealed on Weibo that Huawei P20 would be launching before year 2017 comes to an end as the company has allegedly trademarked Huawei 2 moniker.

Various sources on Weibo have revealed that the Huawei P20 will be enhanced version of Huawei P10 Plus because of which it is speculated to launch before the end of the year. Huawei P20 is speculated to be driven by Kirin 960 chipset and the handset will be made available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options. It will be sporting a 5.7-inch Quad HD display that will be delivering a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels.

The display is speculated to be curved on it left and right sides. It will be fueled by a 4,000mAh battery. It is rumored to include dual rear cameras that will be coupled with features like image stabilization and HDR.

Read More: Huawei Mate 9 Gets Two New Trendy Color Options: Blue & Red (Pictures)

Since the Huawei P10 had launched in February, previous rumors had claimed that the Huawei P20 would be coming in Q1 2018 driven with Kirin 970 chipset. However, newer rumors are claiming that it would be featuring Kirin 960 chipset. Since Huawei P20 is supposed to arrive as a flagship phone with greatest specs, it seems unlikely that that the P20 would be launching with Kirin 960 this year.

Huawei is heavily pegged to debut the Huawei Mate 10 flagship this year in October and it is expected to be the first smartphone from the company to come with Kirin 970 chipset. The HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset is homegrown 10nm SoC from Huawei that is rumored to feature eight cores of Cortex A73 along with Mali-G71MP12.

The Mate 10 is speculated to feature a 6-inch display that will produce a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels as it is rumored to support an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is also rumored to feature 3D sensing camera and the flagship is also expected to offer AR capabilities. Since the Huawei Mate 10 is rumored to break cover in October, it is unlikely to release another powerful phone like Huawei P20 with Kirin 960 to disturb the sales of Mate 10.

(source|via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: