Images of Nokia 9 Cases Leak, Shows Vertical Dual Cameras and Curved Design

Everyone is looking forward to HMD Global unveiling its flagship device, the Nokia 9. We have seen the device appear on benchmarking sites and even live images although wrapped up in a case. It is said to have even gotten its FCC certification, so we believe a launch isn’t far off.

Today, we have images of cases for the Nokia 9 and they do reveal a number of features, some which we already know. The cases come in different colors but the design is the same.

There is a cut-out for dual cameras at the back in a vertical position and that’s about all there is on the rear. The case shows the power button and volume rocker will be on the right and the audio jack will be at the top.

The bottom of the phone is where the USB type-C port and primary microphone are placed. There is a single cut-out flanking the charging port on the left and that is definitely for the speakers.

Yes, we believe the Nokia 9 will come with stereo speakers just like the Nokia 6. The Nokia 6 has its speakers on one side and it appears HMD is using the same design for the Nokia 9. The case also reveals the phone will come with rounded corners.

The Nokia 9 is expected to launch with a 5.3-inch QHD display with Gorilla Glass 5, the Snapdragon 835 mobile platform and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It will have a 13MP rear camera in front and one of the sensors on the back will also be a 13MP sensor. Storage is 64GB with support for expansion.

Other features include IP68 certification, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, dual WiFi and GPS.

