Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Specifications Leak Suggest Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 625, 4 GB RAM

Earlier today, we reported that on the leaked image of Redmi Note 5A’s box had appeared. Now, a popular Chinese leakster has revealed some specifications of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 that have appeared on China’s micro blogging platform, Weibo.

The Redmi Note 5A would be coming with a 5.5-inch full HD screen that is equipped with FT5435 FocalTech touchscreen controller. The Snapdragon 625 (MSM8953 chipset) that powers the Redmi Note 4 is also rumored to power the Note 5A. The SoC would be equipped with 4 GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB.

Leaks suggest that it would be arriving as the first Redmi Note 4 series smartphone with dual rear cameras. The Redmi and Redmi Note 4 smartphones have been breaking sales record in India. The inclusion of dual rear cameras on the alleged Redmi Note 5A would certainly help the company in achieving even higher sales results. The dual camera system is expected to include a wide-angle OV12A10 sensor and a OV13880 sensor from OmniVision. The front-facing camera of the Redmi Note 5A is equipped with a Samsung S5K5E8 sensor. The rear side of the purported Redmi Note 5A is speculated to feature a FPC1020 fingerprint scanner.

Just as Redmi 4A arrived with plastic chassis and low-end specs compared to the Redmi 4, the alleged Redmi Note 5A is also expected to feature low-end specs than the Redmi Note 5. Hence, the Redmi Note 5A is also rumored to house a plastic body. As far as the Redmi Note 5 is expected to arrive with specs 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 630 and 3,790mAh battery.

