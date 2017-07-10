Sharp FS8016’s Back Panel with Dual Rear Cameras in Multiple Colors Allegedly Appears

Sharp is all set to make a comeback in the smartphone industry. Recent rumors have revealed that the Japanese company would be launching FS8016 and FS8010 full-screen smartphones on July 17. A new image has appeared showing several color variants of a mysterious Sharp phone with vertically stacked dual rear cameras.

The mysterious Sharp phone is shown in color variants like red, white, dark blue, pink, light green, light blue and black. This reminds us of a Sharp Aquos 200SH that was launched in 2012. Since it was launched in as many as 25 colors, it is the only smartphone that was released in multiple color options.

The rear side of the mysterious phone from Sharp has a vertically designed dual camera system at the top-left corner of the back panel and below it is the LED flash. There is no fingerprint scanner present on the rear panel of the phone, which indicates that it could be placed below the screen at the front.





Read More: The Sharp X1 is A Japan Exclusive Android One Smartphone

The bottom side of the phone seems to feature a USB-C port placed between two speaker grilles. The design of the dual rear camera setup appears similar to iPhone 8’s back panel.

On July 17, Sharp is rumored to launch two midrange smartphones dubbed as FS8016 and FS8010. The FS8010 is rumored to be driven by Snapdragon 630 and the FS8016 is speculated to be arriving with Snapdragon 660 chipset. Both the smartphones will be coming with a 5.5-inch full-screen display that will be producing a resolution of 2,048 x 1,080 pixels. It is rumored to offer an aspect ratio of 1:9:1.

Both the smartphones are expected to feature 12-megapixel rear cameras. Hence, the mysterious smartphone that has appeared image is speculated as FS8016 or FS8010. It is expected to feature 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Other speculated features of both the Sharp phones include 4 GB and 6 GB RAM, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The smartphone has already appeared on Geekbench and AnTuTu.

In April, Sharp had launched a new flagship called Sharp Aquos R featuring a 5.3-inch 2K display IGZO display from the company. It Is driven by Snapdragon 835cipset and 4 GB of RM. The native storage of the phone is 64 GB and it features a microSD card. It features a IPX8 waterproof rated chassis and it is equipped with Emopa AI assistant. It sales have not started. Hence, it is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: