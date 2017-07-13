Get OnePlus 5 for just $444.99! (limited stock: only 30 units)

Each year OnePlus manages to create a huge hype about their upcoming smartphone and they did that again with their OnePlus 5. This is the most mature, the most powerful and the most expensive OnePlus the company has ever made. You can now get it for just $444.99! (limited stock: only 30 units) from Gearbest which sounds like a bargain since the phone sells for a much higher price on the official store. Use the COUPON: PlusKH4G at the checkout.

When it comes to hardware, the OnePlus 5 is one of the most powerful phones the money can buy.

I have a 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model but if you pay extra, you can get a phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage.

When it comes to optics, we have one of the most powerful setups that are available on the market, well, at least on paper. The OnePlus 5 sports one 16MP shooter with f/1.7 aperture lens and EIS that is based on the gyroscope sensor. There is another 20MP camera with f/2.6 aperture lens, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED flash.

Other key specs include a fast and accurate fingerprint scanner, super fast Dash charge technology, 5.5” 1080p AMOLED display and Android 7.1 out of the box.

