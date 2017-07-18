India Gets The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 for Rs. 16,999 ($264)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi released a teaser last week hinting at a new product for the Indian market. We already deduced that it was the Mi Max 2 and we were right. Xiaomi took the curtains of the new phone today.

The Mi Max 2 brings a few upgrades over its predecessor, the Mi Max. The display is still 6.44-inches and the resolution is kept at 1080p. One of the key changes is replacing the Snapdragon 650 for the power efficient Snapdragon 625, an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz.

The Mi Max 2 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. One of the SIM slots doubles as a miroSD card slot and can accept up to 256GB cards.

The camera on the Mi Max 2 is a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor. There is a 5MP camera up front for selfies and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The battery also got a bump from 4850mAh to 5300mAh and only added 0.1mm in thickness.

The Mi Max 2 comes with Android 7.1.1 out of the box and will be available in matte black with a fingerprint resistant coating. It will go on sale on July 20 on Xiaomi’s official website and at offline stores first. Then on July 27 it will be available across Xiaomi’s online and offline partners stores. Reliance Jio users will get 100GB of 4G data plan upon purchase of the Mi Max 2.

Xiaomi India also announced that it will be celebrating its third year anniversary and marking it with a sales promo. The anniversary sale will hold on the 20th and 21st of July on the Mi online store and across Mi offline stores.

There will be coupons and discounts on some of your favorite Xiaomi products. The official site has already listed some items that will get price cuts. The Mi VR Play for example has Rs. 300 off bringing it to Rs. 699 ($11). There is a Mi Air Purifier Bundle with an extra filter down to Rs. 10,998 ($171) from Rs. 12,998 ($202) and the Mi WiFi Repeater 2 is Rs. 200 ($3) off.

