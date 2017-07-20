New Meizu Pro 7 Images Leaked Ahead Of July 26 Launch

It is no news anymore that Meizu’s next flagship is the Pro7. We have seen the official invite and even yesterday the official FlymeOS account tweeted about it. Both the invite and the tweet confirm that the Meizu Pro7 will feature a secondary display.

The launch of the Pro7 is scheduled for 7:30PM CST on July 26 at the Zhunai Grand Theatre in China. Ahead of the launch comes new images showing the device in all its glory.

While we won’t pass a final judgement on the Pro7 till we get to see it and touch it, we are not really excited about its looks. We get Meizu is trying for a new design by adding a secondary display at the back but not at the expense of failing in the overall appearance.

Take the front for example. The size of the top and bottom bezels could have been made smaller giving it a more premium look. The back plate is brushed metal but I think glass would have looked much better. The Pro7 will cost at least $400 which is around the same price as the Xiaomi Mi 6. And you will agree that the Mi 6 is a good looking device.

READ MORE: Image of Meizu Flow Headset Leaks, Looks Like The AKG K3003

We also get to see the sides of the Pro7. It doesn’t look bulky, so that is fine. The volume rocker and power button is on the right and the sim tray is on the left.

The Meizu Pro7 will be the first phone to launch with Mediatek’s Helio X30 processor. It has been a long time coming and we hope it is worth the wait.

(source, via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: