Xiaomi MIUI 9 Closed Beta: Here’s How You Can Become a Beta Tester

Xiaomi will be debuting the MIUI 9 update along with Xiaomi Mi 5X smartphone on July 26. It is fully loaded with features, looks like iOS and has a simple design. Some may hate it but there are users who simply love the MIUI 9 skin. At present, the Chinese firm is looking for beta testers for MIUI 9 China ROM. Users can download the MIUI Forum app to enroll as beta tester and try the Android skin before the official launch.

Even though the MUI 9 update will be rolled out in the next week, it won’t be coming to the list of compatible devices all at once. It may take couple of weeks for some devices to get the MIUI 9 update. Hence, by applying for the closed beta of MUI 9, users can get early access to all its features.

The official blog of MIUI has revealed that the Global ROM of MIUI 9 would be available in the near future. However, there are some users who can get the closed beta without completing any application process. These include moderators, app reviewers, eligible device, news site or a fan site, designer or photography team member.

Read More: Leaked MIUI 9 Theme Reveals Redesigned Dock Bar

If you do not belong to any one of the above then you will have to submit an application which is available on the MIUI Global Forum app. One should be aware of the fact that the all communications will be done in English language by using the QQ messenger.

On the app, users need to select Recruitment and enter details in the three fields. Users who are selected for the first batch of beta testers will be intimated on July 25.

Here is the list of devices that can receive the closed beta version of MIUI 9:

Mi devices: Mi 6, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5c, Mi 5, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi 4, Mi 3, Mi 2/2S, Mi MIX, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi Note 2, Mi Note/Pro, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1

Redmi Note devices: Redmi Note 4X (MediaTek), Note 4X (Snapdragon), Note 4, Note 3 (MediaTek), Note 3 (Snapdragon), Note 2, Redmi Note,

Redmi devices: Redmi Pro, Redmi 4X, 4A, 4, 4 Prime, Redmi 3S, 3S Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 2, 2A, 2 Prime, Redmi 1S and 1

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: