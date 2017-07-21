Leaked Meizu Pro 7 Images Show Brushed Metal Body

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

It has officially been revealed that the Meizu Pro 7 will be launched on July 26. What is left is for the device to appear on benchmark platforms for us to see the capabilities of the Helio X30 chip. Apart from that, some may say we have seen it all but then, we are yet to see all the juice the Pro 7 will offer. A new leaked photos have revealed the presence of a grey coloured variant showing the rear body may likely have a brushed metal texture.

From the look of things, the brushed metal body will be across the board as the TENAA listed photos of the Pro 7 also shows brushed metal body on the gold coloured variant of the device. In addition, the black variant has also been spotted with the same rear design. The brushed metal body gives the sleek design a touch of class making it more attractive.

The smooth outlook of the brushed metal body adds to the sleek look of the Pro 7’s secondary screen which is nestled at the upper left corner at the back. Even the Meizu logo at the bottom of the device written in a vertical direction sort of adds to the beauty of the device.

The Pro 7 is expected to feature MediaTek’s Deca-core Helio X30 chip and that isn’t anymore in doubt. The device will feature a 5.2-inch FHD display while the Pro 7 Plus will have a larger 5.7-inch FHD display. Another highlight of the Pro 7 will be the dual 12MP Sony IMX386 sensors it packs at the rear.

