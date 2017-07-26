Xiaomi To Release A New Product Alongside Mi 5X & MIUI 9 Today

It is now very clear that Xiaomi will be launching the MIUI 9 along with the Mi 5X in only a matter of hours. What has also become certain is that the Chinese tech giant will be launching a new product from the Xiaomi Exploratory laboratory (Mi Lab) during the event.

Today, the Xiaomi Mi Lab Weibo page became busy with activity, teasing the launch event and what is likely a new product under the brand. The product wasn’t revealed but Xiaomi’s MI VR general manager took to Weibo to inform about the launch of a new product. The Xiaomi exec gave the idea that the product will be announced in the same iconic manner as Steve Jobs used to announce the last product during his Apple days using the “One More Thing” mantra. From the comments on his post, the product is likely a Smart Speaker just as we hinted.

If this is a Smart speaker, then we can also expect new Artificial Intelligent technology (AI) from Xiaomi. We don’t know the features of the Smart speaker but it is tipped as similar to Amazon’s Echo and other intelligent Voice assistants.

(source)

