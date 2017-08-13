The Meizu E2’s Quad LED Flash Is Coming To The M6 Note

The Meizu E2 is a mid-range smartphone that was released back in April 2017. While the specs aren’t out of the ordinary, the E2 takes a different path in terms of design. The main change is the rear quad LED flash which lies on the top antenna line. A leaked image shows that the Meizu M6 Note set for an August 23 launch will also have quad LED flash.

The photograph shows the back cover removed so we can’t tell if it will sit on the antenna line too. One info it does reveal is that the dual cameras will be stacked on top of one another. Another image shows the front of the phone and it is not different from most Meizu phones.

Early leaks have revealed that the Meizu M6 Note will have a 5.5-inch FHD display and will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM models. The processor of choice is Mediatek’s Helio P25, further confirming the notion that Meizu is Mediatek’s favorite buddy. Storage will be 32GB on the lower model and 64GB on the 4GB RAM variant. Battery capacity for the Meizu M6 Note is put at 4000mAh.

The phone will have Meizu’s mBack button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and may also feature the new mCharge standard we saw in the Meizu Pro7. It should also launch with Android Nougat out of the box.

