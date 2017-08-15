Meizu M6 Note Images Leaked Ahead Of Official Release

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Meizu M6 Note is scheduled for an August 23 launch. That day is important, not only to Meizu but to Samsung as they will launch the Galaxy Note 8.

The Meizu M6 Note isn’t in the same class as the Galaxy Note 8, but it will share one common feature with it, and that is dual rear cameras. A couple of days ago, an image of the M6 was posted showing the dual rear cameras of the phone. More images have surfaced today showing the shell of the phone and revealing an important detail about the cameras.

Unlike the first image that showed a working phone but with the back plate missing, this image shows just the shell without the innards. The key detail we can make out from the new leak is that the cut-out for the dual cameras will have different sizes. Unlike other manufacturers that use the same cut-out size for the two sensors, Meizu is differentiating them. Look well enough and you can see that the top camera is bigger than the lower one.

Another detail the image reveals is the position of the quad LED flash. Just like in the Meizu E2, the LEDs will be placed on the antenna line.

The Meizu M6 Note is expected to launch with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, 4GB RAM and 64GB. There is mention of a 3GB RAM + 32GB model too. The M6 Note has been said to be powered by a Helio P25 but we have also seen another version with the Helio P20.

It could be as simple as saying the Helio P25 is for the 4GB RAM variant and the Helio P20 powers the 3GB RAM variant.

The rear cameras in the M6 Note are Sony IMX258 13MP sensors and there is a 4000mAh battery under the hood. Pricing is said to be ¥1599 (~$239) for the 4GB model.

