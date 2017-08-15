Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Takes A Trip To Benchmark Land

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is less than 2 weeks away. To keep us excited, there has been a steady stream of info about the device. Today the device has appeared on benchmarking sites, GFXbench and AnTuTU, providing us with more details.

Galaxy Note 8 GFXBench

Starting with GFXBench, the version seen on the site is the Exynos-8895 powered variant (SM-N950). The device is shown to have a 6.4-inch display and not 6.3-inches as previously reported. The resolution is 2960 x 1440.

The Exynos 8895’s CPU is clocked at 2.3GHz and paired with a Mali-G71 GPU. There is 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

For optics, GFXBench lists the camera as an 11MP (12MP) sensor. The Benchmark tool doesn’t identify the second camera but sources say the Note 8 may feature two 12MP sensors. Front camera is an 8MP sensor that can record in Full HD.

GFXBench also includes the usual sensors and connectivity features.

Galaxy Note 8 AnTuTu

For AnTuTu, there are a number of differences. The model number is SM-N9500 and the processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with the GPU as the Adreno 540. The display resolution is different at 1080 x 2220. This is the default resolution the Galaxy S8 was set to out of the box, though with the option to adjust it.

AnTuTu lists the camera configuration as 8MP and 12MP. RAM is 6GB and built-in storage is 64GB. Just like the Exynos variant, this version also runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

READ MORE: Samsung Wins Galaxy Note 7 Lawsuit in Korea

The Galaxy Note 8 recorded a score of over 179,000, clocking more points than that of the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S8+.

(Sources: 1, 2; Via)

