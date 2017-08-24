Mediatek Powered Alcatel A7 Hits GFXBench, Official Renders Show Stereo Speakers

Alcatel or rather TCL is preparing for this year’s edition of IFA Berlin. A few days ago, there was a leak that revealed some of the phones expected to be showcased at the event. One of them is the Alcatel A7 XL, a 6-inch phablet with dual rear cameras. A smaller version called the Alcatel A7 has been seen on GFXBench.

The Alcatel A7 was actually benchmarked as the Alcatel 5090. Unlike the A7 XL which has a larger HD screen, this comes with a 5.5-inch full HD screen. Geekbench shows two RAM variants: a 3GB version and a 4GB version. Built-in storage is 32GB.

The Alcatel A7 is powered by a MT6750T, an octa-core chip clocked at 1.5GHz. It has a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front facing camera and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Alcatel’s own UI overlay.

Popular leaker Roland Quandt has provided images of the device which reveal more details. The phone comes in black with gold accents in certain places.

There is a front LED flash for brighter selfies and it also has dual front facing speakers. The latter isn’t something you usually see on a mid-range device. There is a volume rocker on the right, just above a textured power button. No image of the rear was provided but Roland Quandt said he believes it has dual cameras.

The Alcatel A7 will reportedly sell for €250 (∼$295) but he didn’t specify if that is for the 3GB RAM variant or the 4GB RAM model.

