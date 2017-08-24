Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, Gear Sport Smartwatch May Debut on August 30

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Galaxy Note 8 has been unveiled by Samsung. The South Korean company was also rumored to debut the Gear Fit 2 Pro fitness band at the Note 8 launch event. However, it was not unveiled. Samsung would be showcasing the Galaxy Note 8 at the IFA 2017 show. Speculations are rife that the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be also unveiled at the upcoming tech trade exhibition. It appears that the company may also debut a new smartwatch on Aug. 30

Soon after the unveiling of the Galaxy Note 8, the Gear Fit 2 Pro appeared on the Spanish and Malaysian edition of Samsung’s website. It appears that the fitness band had accidentally appeared on Samsung’s sites as there was no official announcement for it. The listings have been taken down, but the product pages had revealed plenty of information on the fitness band.

The Gear Fit 2 Pro seems to be a slight upgrade over the Gear Fit 2. As far as the design Fit 2 Pro, it appears very similar to the Gear Fit 2 as it also features a curved display. One of the USPs of the Gear Fit 2 Pro will be that it will be coming with 5 ATM support which means it can be used safely underwater up to a depth of 50 meters. This will allow users to track swimming related activities. It will be running on Tizen OS and will compatible with iOS and Android devices. And it will be packed with a 200mAh battery. More information on its specifications and features can be found in one of our previous reports.

In related news, Samsung has confirmed that it will be holding pre-IFA press conference on Aug. 30 in Berlin, Germany. DJ Koh, the president of Samsung Mobile has told CNBC that the company would be launching a new Gear S smartwatch. He has neither revealed its moniker nor any information on its specs and features. Speculations are rife that the device could be either arrive as Gear S3 Pro or Gear S4. It is likely that the aforementioned Gear Fit 2 Pro will be unveiled through the same press conference.

In related news, Samsung is also rumored to working on a new hybrid smartwatch that is expected to launch as Gear Sport. The device has already received FCC and Wi-Fi Alliance certification which suggests that it may debut soon. The Samsung Gear Sport could be the first smartwatch from the company to run on Tizen 3.0 OS.

Koh had said that, “If we can put in place properly a smartwatch that can monitor everything for your health and provide information, then the market will grow. Today’s sensor do not look like enough.” This suggests that the smartwatch is expected to launch on Aug. 30 will have some health-centric features. The Gear Sport is also rumored to be a hybrid of a smartwatch and a fitness tracker.

