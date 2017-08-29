The 360 Mobiles Vizza Is a 4GB RAM Phone With A ¥1099 (~$167) Price

An official Weibo post has revealed that 360 Mobiles has an event scheduled for August 31st. Although the teaser poster doesn’t reveal the name of the device, a leaked internal mail does and also includes the price. The device will be called the 360 Mobiles Vizza and will be priced at ¥1099 (~$167).

Specification details of the Vizaa have also been revealed ahead of the launch.

The 360 Mobiles Vizza will come with a 5.5-inch full HD screen, a Snapdragon 425 processor and a 3940mAh battery. The RAM and storage capacity of the device wasn’t specifically disclosed but sources say it will likely have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The reason for the assumption is as a result of the official teaser poster for the launch which throws shades at manufacturers that release phones with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM and price them at ¥1000 (~$152).

360 Mobiles is known for pricing its phone competitively. The 360 Mobiles N5S has a 6GB RAM + 32GB variant that sells for ¥1399 (~$212). The leaked internal mail above also shows the price of the 64GB variant of the N5S as ¥1700 (~$258). So it won’t be surprising to see it launch a 4GB RAM phone for ¥1099.

The 360 Mobiles Vizza will have a 5MP front facing camera and a 13MP rear camera. It will run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and will be the first phone to sport the new 360 OS 3.0 which will be unveiled on the same day. Availability details will be revealed when it launches on Thursday.

