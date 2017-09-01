Acer Liquid Z6 Max Unveiled Packing a 4670mAh Battery, 4GB RAM & 16MP Selfie Cam

Acer seems to have silently released a new smartphone in its home country – Taiwan. The new smartphone dubbed Acer Liquid Z6 Max was recently showcased during an event Acer organized to honor participants at the 2017 Taiwan Universaide Games held in Taipei. Acer Taiwan’s General Manager reportedly presented 380 special -edition Liquid Z6 Max smartphones to those who participated in the games.

Before now, the Liquid Z6 Max is relatively unheard of, as the tech giant only announced the Acer Liquid Z6 and Z6 Plus at IFA Berlin 2016. So, the Z6 Max is an entirely new addition to the family with a specs lineup that shows it is an upgrade of last year’s Z6 Plus. The device goes maximum with its battery capacity, packing a massive 4,670mAh battery, unlike the 4,080mAh which the Z6 Plus featured.

The Acer Z6 Max is also revealed to feature an Octa-core processor which we believe is an upgraded MediaTek chip over the MT6753 octa-core chip used by the Z6 Plus. The RAM is also increased from 3GB to 4GB RAM and the storage from 32GB to 64GB with a slot for expansion.internal expandable storage. Another major upgrade is in the camera aspect. While the Z6 Plus features a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP front-facing shooter, the Acer Z6 Max is revealed to pack a 16MP front-facing camera with F2.0 aperture while at the rear is a 13MP main camera with PDAF. The display is a 5.5-inch 1080p panel with 2.5D glass on top.

The Liquid Z6 Max sticks with the 5.5-inch FHD display on its predecessor and has dual SIM slots in which one is a 4G slot while the second is 3G enabled. There is also a separate microSD slot that can take up to a 128GB storage card. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear and capacitive keys at the sides. The device features a metal body while there are the Universaide cartoon and the Game’s logo at the back which we believe was included because this is a special edition. The model is said to come with a price hovering around 9,900 TWD (330 USD) which is quite high for such a smartphone. The Z6 Plus was priced around $277 and since this is an upgrade, it just might coming with that price tag.

