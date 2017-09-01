Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors Indicate Early Launch in January 2018, Market Release in Mid-February

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The rumor mill has started churning out leaked details of the Galaxy S9 smartphone. Yesterday, plenty of information on the Galaxy S9 had appeared. A fresh report coming from South Korea reveals that the Samsung would be debuting the 2018 Galaxy S9 flagship in January next year.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship smartphones were launched in March this year and their sales had started in April this year. However, fresh information suggests that Samsung may launch the successors of the Galaxy S8 duo earlier next year. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are now speculated to debut in January in the coming year. These flagship phones are expected to go on sale in February.

What could be considering for launching the Galaxy S9 duo earlier next year? Apple is the number one rival of Samsung smartphones. Reports that the launch of the most advanced special edition iPhone dubbed as iPhone 8 could be the reason that is influencing the arrival of Galaxy S9 and S9+. The early arrival of Galaxy S9 duo hints that they would be available in the market around two months earlier than their predecessor models.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors Hint Repositioned Fingerprint Reader, SD 845, 4 GB RAM, Android Oreo

The early arrival of the Galaxy S9 is supported but a report that states that Samsung Display is poised to ship OLED panels for the next generation S series smartphones in November. Compared to other components of a smartphone such as camera modules and cases, display panels are shipped earlier. It takes around three months to ship the entire assembly of the phone. Judging by the schedule of phone’s assembly, it appears that the Galaxy S9 may debut at the end of January, to be precise and its global launch could be in mid-February.

Previous reports have also revealed that Samsung has begun the works on Galaxy S9 early this year. The panel development began in April 2016. It appears that the South Korean company is around three to four months ahead of its schedule for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ that are rumored to be respectively codenamed as Star and Star 2. The early arrival of the Galaxy S9 is speculated as a strategy to defend its flagship smartphones against the most special iPhone that is launching next year.

In related news, the South Korean media has revealed that the LG G7 would be also launching it January 2018. Unlike the LG G6, the LG G7 is speculated to arrive flagship specs.

(source|via)