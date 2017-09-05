More Than 200,000 Meizu M6 Note Units Sold In First Sale, Stocks Low

Meizu released its sleek mid-range smartphone the M6 Note on August 23 and the device went on sale on September 1 both via offline and online channels. The company has just announced the sales performance of the M6 Note during its first sales. Meizu disclosed that it sold over 200,000 M6 Note units both offline and online before running out of stock. That means the figures would have been more than that if there were enough stock available. Meizu also disclosed that they are trying to restock for another round of sales.

The Meizu M6 Note happens to be the first device that would be released under the repackaged blue Charm division. It comes as a mid-range flagship with a spectacular design and powerful hardware lineup which obviously would enable it to perform well in the market. As a reminder, the M6 Note sports a 5.5-inch 1080p LCD display and is powered by an energy saving Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The processor also brings on Cat. 7 full Netcom support and an enhanced dual ISP image processing speed. The device is available in 3GB RAM + 16GB, 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB memory variants.

In addition, the MeizuM6 Note features a dual camera setup at the rear camera which is a 12 MP Sony IMX362 sensor with f1.9 aperture, 1.4um individual pixel size, and 6P lens, teaming up with a Samsung 2L7 secondary sensor. The M6 Note also packs a 16MP front camera for stunning selfies. Other specs include a 4,000mAH battery, mCharge with 18W Fast charge, dual SIM slots, 4G LTE and runs Flyme 6 with Meizu’s One Mind AI based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

